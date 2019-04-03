Hawarden Air Cadet pair are best in North Wales

Two RAF Air Cadets from Hawarden have been named as the best following a search to find the top cadets in the region.

Cadet Warrant Officers Josh Harris, 19, and Jess Forde, 18, are No 2 Welsh Wing’s Best Male and Female Cadets for 2019, coming out top of a field of about 450 cadets throughout North and Mid Wales.

The pair have been cadets at 2247 (Hawarden) Squadron based on Manor Lane for five and six years respectively and have risen through the ranks together, representing different elements of the Air Cadet Experience.

Both have achieved the Air Cadet Pilot Scholarship – consisting of 12 hours of flying training in Dundee and whilst Josh represented the RAF Air Cadets on the International Air Cadet Exchange to Canada last summer, Jess will do so this year.

Having been one of the Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets for Clwyd in 2017, Josh undertook several high-profile duties including visits to the region by members of the Royal Family.

He is also currently taking part in the prestigious Air Cadet Junior Leaders course – one of the toughest on offer to cadets.

Jess’ highlight was at last year’s National Marching Drill Championships where she led the winning team made up of cadets from both 2247 (Hawarden) and 2480 (Holywell) Squadrons also being named the best Drill NCO in the RAF Air Cadets.

She was also part of the Wales & West Regional team which won the National Arms Drill Competition.

Flight Sergeant Liam Ellis is the Squadron’s Training Officer and has been involved with the training of Josh and Jess from their first joining the Squadron. He said:

“Both Cadet Warrant Officers have proven themselves to be assets to the Squadron during their time with us.

Holding the most senior rank available to our cadets, Josh and Jess have proven their ability as leaders and we look forward to them joining the Staff Team as they age out as cadets over the next year or so.”

Both cadets will now vie for the Regional nomination to represent Wales & West along with their counterparts in Wales, Merseyside, Staffordshire and West Mercia.

Those successful at that level will undergo selection by Commandant Air Cadets to find the Nation’s best cadets and winners of the Dacre and ATC75 Swords.

Hawarden Air Cadets meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings at their Headquarters on Manor Lane in Hawarden.

Cadets take part in a range of activities including flying, adventure training and shooting and can gain recognised qualifications such as BTECs.

For more information, visit their website at hawardenaircadets.org or search ‘Hawarden Air Cadets’.