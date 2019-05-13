News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Have you seen this Springer Spaniel missing from Connah’s Quay

Published: Monday, May 13th, 2019
Have you seen a liver and white Springer Spaniel dog which has gone missing from the St Davids Court area of Connah’s Quay?

The dog went missing at around 11am this morning.

It was seen running towards Shotton.

The dog is described as a ’field dog’ and is very timid. He may be drawn to fields. 

Sarah sent a message saying: “Loose dog running through Shotton, heading towards Wetherspoons/train bridge, white and brown springer spaniel, quite large for the breed, seemed to have no collar on.”

If you see the dog contact watch@owlcymru.org quoting OWL Cymru 0585

