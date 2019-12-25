Have a very Merry Christmas

Christmas Day is with us once again and for those of us fortunate enough, the festive period is a time to spend with family and friends.

For some, December 25 is just another working day – thanks to our emergency services, fire, police and ambulance personnel who will be on duty today as they are 365 days of the year.

Also to NHS staff working in hospitals and on call and those who work in the private care sector.

Volunteer rescue teams such as NEWSAR, the North East Wales Search and Rescue Team and Flint-based HM Coastguard will be on-call throughout that day – as they are everyday.

A rise in the number of call-outs RNLI lifeboat crews attend over the festive period could mean three members of the same Flint family swap turkey and tinsel for saving lives this Christmas.

Sisters Carly, 26 and Rachael McCarthy, 30 and their dad Bill Dewsbury – pictured above – all volunteer for Flint RNLI.

Read more about them here.

Council workers and utilities engineers will be on call today keeping the roads clear roads and the power on.

And don’t forget the many others, particularly in the hospitality sector – who will be working today.

Not everyone is able to spend time with loved ones or enjoy a home-cooked dinner, spare a thought to those less fortunate, who may be homeless or spending Christmas alone.

While Christmas is a joyful time of the year, filled with festivities, food and parties, it can also be one of the hardest times of the year.

Christmas can bring about feelings of obligation and over-commitment to social plans.

A leading Consultant Psychiatrist is urging people in North Wales to take the time to look after themselves and their loved ones over the busy festive period.

Dr Alberto Salmoiraghi, a Medical Director at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, is reminding people of the support available 24/7 from the C.A.L.L Mental Health Helpline for Wales.

Read more here.

Finally – thanks to our readers, for your continued support over the past 12 months, without your story submissions, tweets, tip-offs, and general ‘banter’ we would struggle to exist.

So, to everyone – no matter where you are or what you are doing today, have a very Merry Christmas.

Cheers 🍷

Deeside.com