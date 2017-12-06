“Harrowing day” for Police Rural Crime Team as they execute warrant in Flintshire

Officers from North Wales Police Rural Crime Team executed a warrant at a Flintshire smallholding earlier today, Wednesday December 6 in what they say was a ‘harrowing day’ for officers.

Police have yet to disclose the exact location of today’s operation which was a joint operation with the RSPCA, due to it being a ‘live investigation’

A large number of cats were rescued from the small holding, as well dogs and horses, two animals had to be put down due to their injuries and condition.

In an update Sgt Rob Taylor Rural Crime Team Manager said;

“The team has been involved in a joint operation and a number of animals have been seized from a smallholding due to concerns for their welfare, unfortunately 15 cats had to be taken as well a number of dogs, and horses.

Due to the condition of one dog found at the time that has had to be euthanised, as well a one horse due to injuries it had and problems with its teeth,

Very sad but it’s something we have to deal with on an all to regular basis.”

The Rural Crime Team covers the whole of North Wales and is made up of a manager, four full time police constables and three full time Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).

The team analyse crime trends and patterns every day, using the data to target specific problems and focus resources where they are most needed.

They have been at the forefront of many investigations and successful prosecutions for a variety of offences.

You can contact the Rural Crime Team by phoning 101