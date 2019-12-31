Happy New Year Deeside, welcome to 2020 – a new decade has begun.

We’d just like to thank all those that have taken time to visit our website over the past year.

It’s been another record breaking 12 months in terms of the number of people reading Deeside.com.

Thank you for your continued support over the past six years (not quite a decade yet) without your story submissions, tweets, tip-offs, and general ‘banter’ we would struggle to exist.

What will the next twelve months bring us?

Who knows, but whatever it is, we will continue to bring you more relevant, local news and info and hopefully continue to stimulate lively debate with our stories on the Deeside.com social media channels.

Here’s to 2020! Cheers🍷

Some of the headlines from 2019….

We’ve selected a few of the ‘most read’ stories in the first of a two part review of the year.

January

Final preparations were well underway at Hawarden airfield ahead of the much-anticipated debut of the new BelugaXL – the next generation of transport plane from Airbus.

A huge 200ft long orange and white ‘blast fence’ was installed alongside Chester Road in Broughton.

The story generated lots of interest in the impeding arrival of the new jet but a date had not been set, speculation grew that it was to land for the first time at Hawarden in February.

Ten year old Alfie Watts was left in a coma after being struck down by a car as he played on his bike outside his home in Saltney.

Keegan Doyle, 23, from Broughton was jailed in March after admitting causing serious injuries to Alfie by dangerous driving.

Following the incident, Alfie’s family said they were ‘overwhelmed’ by support from the community, which saw thousands of pounds donated via a fundraising website.

During his recovery, he also received a visit from TV star Bear Grylls, who flew into Hawarden airport to surprise him with a scout award.

February

February was dominated by aviation related stories.

Hundreds of people gathered near the former RAF base at Sealand to watch three of the RAF’s iconic Tornado jets perform a farewell flypast.

While most eyes and lenses were trained to the skies above Sealand for the flypast a fourth Tornado was arriving at the gates of the Defence Electronics & Components Agency (DECA)

It now stands at the entrance of the site.

And yes, BelugaXL did arrive on Valentines Day – landing at just after 3.30pm the impressive new plane wowed huge crowds that had gathered around the perimeter of the airfield.

At this Airbus Beluga XL thing and now have the oddest mascot dancing away pic.twitter.com/z1Y2QkGg5s — Wrexham.com (@wrexham) February 14, 2019



March

Consultation events on major plans to ease congestion and improve journey times in Deeside took place in March.

Flintshire Council said the measures could shave eight minutes off bus trips for commuters to Deeside Industrial Park.

Plans include new bus and cycle lanes along the B5129 from Queensferry to Shotton Lane.

People were left angered and disgusted after mindless vandals sprayed swastika graffiti on Connah’s Quay and Shotton War Memorial.

The graffiti was daubed on the main road facing side of the memorial across a brass plate commemorating service personnel who died in wars and conflicts since the First World War.

An image posted on social media showed the graffiti on the memorial.

April

News that the Countess of Chester Hospital would not be taking in patients living in Wales except for in emergencies or maternity cases caused uproar in Deeside.

The trust responsible for running the hospital confirmed it has stopped taking referrals for treatment from over the border amid a row over how much money it receives from the Welsh Government. The issue has since been resolved.

Ford unveiled a new commercial vehicles advert which was filmed on Flintshire Bridge.

The one minute long advert – set to Queen’s ‘We will Rock You’ – features the new Transit Van and Ranger pick-up trucks.

Flintshire Bridge was used as a backdrop for the closing sequence of the advert with a dramatic shot of a fleet of Ford commercial vehicles being driven across the bridge.

May

In May, we revealed how the Welsh Government was planning to install 50mph average speed cameras on the A494 through Deeside. A temporary 50mph speed limit had been introduced as part of a Welsh Government plan to reduce high levels of nitrogen dioxide on roads across Wales where emissions have been found to exceed legal limits. Since reducing the speed by 20mph there has been “large beneficial” changes to air quality between St David’s Park and Deeside Industrial Park Interchanges the Welsh Government said. The camera’s have since been installed. Welsh Government “in discussions“ about installing average speed cameras on 50mph section of A494 through Deeside A former Labour deputy declared he will never forgive his former party after branching out on his own. Bernie Attridge quit party politics after almost 30 years as he claimed the fall out from his sacking from cabinet by ex-Flintshire Council leader Aaron Shotton had made his position untenable. He initially joined the New Independents on the authority but then decided to launch a new independent group. Cllr Attridge said the main aim of his group was to put residents first and put a stop to the significant increases in council tax experienced by ratepayers in the county. ‘I will never forgive Welsh Labour,’ says former Flintshire deputy Bernie Attridge June June saw heavy rain and flooding in Flintshire. Prolonged rainfall and heavy showers lead to local flooding and disruption to transport, a number of flood warnings were issued across the region. Nearly 60mm of rain has fallen in Deeside in 48 hours – the average total rainfall for June is 70mm. Homes in Sandycroft and Mancot were flooded, this picture shows a flooded Kelsterton Lane in Connah’s Quay.

July to December stories will follow later today.