Happy hunting for police ‘Intercept Team’ as they seize hoard of ‘controlled’ drugs after stopping car in Flintshire

A police unit set up to clamp down on organised crime and drug gangs in North Wales seized drugs, weapons and cash after stopping a car earlier today.

North Wales Police Intercept Team pulled over the car in Flint where a hoard of ‘controlled drugs’ was seized.

A photo posted onto the team’s social media page shows a large number of evidence bags containing drugs, mobile phones, cash and a knuckle duster.

A spokesperson for the team said:

“We’re still out hunting and today didn’t disappoint!

A vehicle stopped in `Flint was found to contain a hoard of controlled drugs.

Easy pickings folks, we’ll say it again…. we will catch you.”

The 16-strong Intercept Team use Automatic Number Plate Technology (ANPR) to identify vehicles often associated with the drugs trade in a bid to make the region “a hostile environment for crime groups to operate in.”

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.