The ‘Our Back Yard Project’ is running a free Halloween themed dog show at Golftyn Park on Tuesday 30th October.

The fun dog show features five free to enter classes including best Halloween fancy dressed dog.

In addition there will be craft activities for children and a chance to look at the plans to improve Golftyn Park.

Golftyn Park is located opposite the Halfway House Pub.

The plans are looking to improve the site and all users are encouraged to come along and have a say. The event runs 1.30pm – 3.30pm with registration for dogs and their owners at 1.30pm.

Our Back Yard is facilitated by Groundwork North Wales working in partnership with Flintshire County Council and Connah’s Quay Town Council and is funded by the Big Lottery Create Your Space fund.

For more information please contact the Our Back Yard Team on 01978 757524 or email ourbackyard@groundworknorthwales.org.uk

Image: pawsitivesolutionssite