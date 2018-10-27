Halloween costume safety tips issued by fire service

With Halloween just days away, firefighters are urging parents and guardians to protect their children from flammable fancy dress costumes.

The head of community fire safety at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has issued a series of tips to ensure that people enjoy themselves while staying safe during the Halloween celebrations.

These include using LED lights instead of candles when making pumpkin lanterns and how to check that Halloween costumes are fire resistant.

Justin Evans, head of community fire Safety, said: “We want people to enjoy celebrating Halloween, but to make sure that they are aware of the potential dangers that can be faced if their costume catches fire.

“The popularity of Halloween fancy dress costumes for children has grown enormously in recent years and we issue this advice to warn people so that they can enjoy themselves while staying safe.”

Below are Justin’s safety tips:

– Check the labels on any fancy dress outfits you buy and see what fire resistance they offer.

– Plastic capes and bin liners are often used as costumes – keep them away from sparkles, candles or other naked flames.

– Use battery operated lights within homemade lanterns and pumpkins. These are much safer than candles and are cheap to buy.

– Take extra care with candles – they are extremely hazardous. If the candle tips over it could set light to materials such as costumes, curtains, clothes and furniture and start a serious fire.

– If a costume you are wearing does catch fire the advice is to ‘stop, drop and roll’, making it harder for the flames to spread.

– If you are with someone whose clothes have caught fire, get them to stop, drop and roll, then smother the flame with heavy material like a coat or blanket.

-In an emergency cool any burns with large amounts of water and get urgent medical assistance.