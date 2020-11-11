Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 11th Nov 2020

Guinness recalls non alcohol ‘Guinness 0.0’ product due to contamination issues

Guinness has issued a recall notice for its non alcohol ‘Guinness 0.0’ product.

The brewer said a microbiological contamination has occurred during the production process.

Anyone who has bought return the product to your point of purchase for a full refund.

Guinness has said: “We wanted to let you know that as a precautionary measure we are recalling Guinness 0.0 in Great Britain because of a microbiological contamination which may make some cans of Guinness 0.0 unsafe to consume.”


“We are working with the supermarkets and other retailers to remove all stock from shelves and communicate this product recall to consumers. We have informed the relevant authorities and our team is working hard to investigate and determine the root cause.”

“The issue is isolated to Guinness 0.0 and does not impact any other Guinness variants or brands. Guinness 0.0 is a new product manufactured in a different way from other Guinness variants. The health and safety of our consumers is our number one priority.”

“If you have bought Guinness 0.0 do not consume it. Instead, please return the product to your point of purchase for a full refund.”

“Alternatively, contact the Diageo Consumer Careline on consumercare.gbandireland@diageo.com or 0345 601 4558 with details of your purchase to receive a refund voucher before disposing of the product.”

“We are sorry that this has happened.”



