Guidelines published by Welsh Government for singing Christmas carols over the festive period

New guidelines have been published by the Welsh Government for singing Christmas carols over the festive period.

Doubts were previously expressed over whether traditional events, such as carol concerts, would still be able to go ahead this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

It follows several outbreaks of Covid-19 associated with adult choir rehearsals and performances, as well as in church congregations across the world.

If people are going to sing they should take steps to decrease the spread, including limiting the number of people participating as far as possible, say the Welsh government.





The guidance they give is intended to help people understand how to organise singing door to door, at shopping centres and places of worship, not discourage it outwardly.

The overall principles for safer singing are:

people with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, or who are known to have been in recent contact with others who have COVID-19, do not participate in singing or attend singing events

singing takes place only in larger well-ventilated spaces, or outdoors.

performance or rehearsal is for limited periods of time at a reduced level of loudness, using microphones for amplification if available

limited numbers of people sing together

singers are spaced at least two metres apart in all directions or, where physical distancing is reduced, it is only done with mitigating actions and in line with guidance published for the performing arts

wear face coverings during singing indoors, for singers and audience

observe hand and surface hygiene, and do not share items, food or music copies

congregational or communal singing should not take place indoors

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said: “Anyone who has symptoms, has been tested and is awaiting results or is part of a household/extended household of someone who has symptoms, or has been tested and is awaiting results should immediately self-isolate and should not perform or be permitted to perform.

“Individual households or groups of up to four people can sing carols in a public place, physical distancing should be maintained between households at all times including between the group and other members of the public.

“Volumes should be kept as low as is practicable and loud singing avoided.

“Groups should consider wearing a face covering whilst singing, and this is a legal requirement in an indoor public place unless stringent mitigation measures are in place.

“This can include door to door singing but people should not enter other people’s gardens or homes, knock doors, stand on their doorsteps or be in a position of being within two metres of a member of the public should they come out of their house to make a donation or hear the singing.

“If people wish to donate they must do so by placing money in a bucket or similar receptacle where there is no physical contact between people and a two metre distance can be maintained.

“Only those in the same household should travel in the same vehicle.”

As well as that, carol services in places of worship such as a choir can take place but are subject to the building’s capacity which also needs to be defined by a risk assessment, two metre physical distancing and face coverings.

These carol services can take place outdoors as an organised event but are subject to a capacity of 30 people including performers but not the organisers or children under 11.

The spokesperson added: “Door to door carol singing can take place as part of an organised outdoor event using professional or amateur singers.

“This would obviously not involve securing a specific site for the gathering.

“A risk assessment is required.

“People in different households should not travel together in the same vehicle.

“Groups should not enter any house or garden as part of the performance, knock doors, stand on their doorsteps or be in a position of being within two metres of a member of the public should they come out of their house to make a donation or hear the singing.

“If people wish to donate they must do so by placing money in a bucket or similar receptacle where there is no physical contact between people and a two metre distance can be maintained.

“In view of the potential risks involved in managing the event and avoiding others joining in it is advised that such a group should not exceed six people.

“Door to door events should avoid entering other buildings such as pubs and restaurants to ensure control can be maintained over the response of the public.”

Those who wish to Canu Calennig on New Year’s Day should follow the guidance for door to door carol singing and the advice for children.

More info can be found on the document provided by the Welsh Government’s website – https://gov.wales/singing-over-festive-period.