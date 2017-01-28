Growth on the horizon for Sandycroft firm after it wins battle to get fibre broadband installed.

A Sandycroft based company has finally won a long battle to get fibre broadband at its premises.

Recclesia, based on Sandycroft Industrial Park, has been fighting for a better internet connection since the business began in 2009.

The company specialises in building and restoring stained glass windows for churches and other historical buildings.

Recclesia has steadily grown over the years but Managing Director Jamie Moore found further expansion was being hindered by poor internet speeds which prevented the company working to its full potential.

He contacted Alyn and Deeside MP, Mark Tami about the ongoing broadband issues last July, six months on and Recclesia has finally received news from British Telecom their bid for fibre broadband has been accepted.

A very grateful Jamie invited Mark Tami to the firm’s Sandycroft base to showcase the specialist work he and his team do.

An impressed Mark Tami said;

I’m glad Recclesia has finally had a bid accepted for fibre. It has been a long drawn out process but we finally got there in the end. Jamie was in regular contact with my office with examples of how poor internet connection was affecting his business, I hope now Recclesia will be able to work to its potential. The work they do at the workshop in Sandycroft is extremely impressive and I am very grateful to Jamie for inviting me to have a look around. I really do enjoy getting the opportunity to see some of the fascinating companies we have in Alyn and Deeside. If there are any other local companies in the area with similar issues then please contact my office to see if we can be of assistance.

Mr Moore, who now relishing the opportunity to grow the business said;