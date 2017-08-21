Group of youths allegedly film themselves forcing horse to snort cocaine in Hawarden

Several national newspapers reported on an incident which is said to have happened last Wednesday evening in the Hawarden area.

It’s alleged a group of teenagers filmed themselves forcing a horse to snort cocaine according to the media reports.

North Wales Horse Watch, a Facebook group dedicated to sharing crime prevention information with horse owners in the North Wales area posted a message on Facebook;

“Young males have been seen tampering with a horse in the Hawarden area Wednesday at 8.30 pm a picture has been circulated around social media groups, If anyone has any information can they please ring 101”

The following day four national newspaper websites including MailOnline, The Metro and The Mirror carried a story supplied by news agency Mercury Press about the youths forcing the horse to snort cocaine.

It’s alleged a 15-year-old girl filmed the incident on her phone and posted it onto Snapchat, she later showed her mother the video.

The horrified mum who wished to remain anonymous reported it to North Wales Horse Watch.

In the video, the youths can be seen using a key to scoop out a small amount of a white powder, and while it is not clear what the powder is, those sharing the video claim It’s cocaine, according to the news reports.

In the video, the horse is seen moving its nose inquisitively towards the key at which point the powder is pushed into the animal’s nostril.

The horse immediately recoils while the group of youths laugh loudly.

DISTRESSING CONTENT: Video uploaded to You Tube by Caters News Agency purportedly shows a youth in Hawarden forcing the horse to snort drugs.

In a quote in The Mirror, the mother who is from Hawarden, said: “I’m absolutely furious.

“It’s just heart-breaking. The horse could have died at the very worst, or lost its career at the very least as a result of becoming seriously ill.

I think they were just kids who wanted to see what happens when a horse gets high and made it high to find out.

We didn’t know what it was a first but we found out it was cocaine.”

Officers from the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team shared the MailOnline’s story of the incident on Twitter, in a follow up tweet they said the incident had not been reported to them.