Groundwork North Wales are looking for volunteers to join their team in Flintshire

Groundwork North Wales are looking for volunteers to join their outdoor practical volunteer team in Flintshire.

The team meet every Friday at Refurbs, Aber Park Ind Estate, Flint.

If you have a few spare hours on a Friday, then Groundwork North Wales want to hear from you.

Working with a team of Countryside Rangers from Flintshire County Council volunteers will assist in improvements to the local environment to benefit the local and wider community.

Tasks will take place across Flintshire in the various Country Parks and coastal areas.

It’s a fantastic session to get involved with giving individuals a chance to learn practical outdoor skills.

Paul Cunningham ward councillor for Flint Trelawny attended one of the volunteer taster session and is fully supportive of the project and the benefits volunteering has on such things as mental health and wellbeing.

“I fully support all that Groundwork North Wales do and encourage residents of Flint to take up the challenge and enjoy being in the Fresh Air and helping.”

To get involved you can contact the Groundwork North Wales team on 01978 757 524 and ask to speak to Lis or Richard alternatively you can email lisa.jones@groundworknorthwales.org.uk /

Richard.aram@groundworknorthwales.org.uk

The project is being funded through the Welsh Government Enabling Natural Resources and Well- being Grant. The project will develop and deliver local environmental improvements to transform neglected green spaces into a new green community asset everyone can benefit from.

In addition, for those interested training opportunities and qualification could be available on a separate day.