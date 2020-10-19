Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 19th Oct 2020

Gritters will be out on the roads in Flintshire this week – don’t worry there’s no snow forecast

You may spot gritters on the roads of Flintshire this week, but don’t worry, there is no snow forecast.

Flintshire County Council fleet of gritters will be carrying out a dry-runs this week to train drivers in preparation for the colder weather.

In an update on social media this morning the council said:

Flintshire Council carried out a review last year on how it responds to issues caused by snow and ice, as well as other adverse weather such as flooding and high winds.

Six duty officers will be on hand throughout the winter season to monitor forecasts and decide on any necessary action.

A minimum of 26 frontline staff will be also be on-call throughout the period to respond to any problems.

The issuing of a severe weather warning would lead to a special control room being set up in Alltami run by staff from the authority’s Streetscene department, who will have the ability to mobilise gritters.

 



