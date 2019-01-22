Greenfield Valley looking for new Trustees to join Board

The Board of Greenfield Valley Heritage Park is looking for three new Trustees to join them.

Ideal candidates for the voluntary positions will have “entrepreneurial flair” and be an “experienced high calibre professional with a commercial outlook.” According to a Flintshire Council press release.

It goes onto to ask a few questions:

-Do you care about protecting the past and can give back your expertise to our local communities?

-Can you steer our future of Greenfield Valley with your passion and energy?

-Do you want to be part of an aspirational, innovative and dynamic Trust?

-Are you looking to extend existing or gain new Board experience, which would help in your career development or to sit on a national board?

Followed by some corporate babble:

“We welcome expressions of interest and applications from individuals with strategic and clear thinking skills, the ambition and dedication to drive Greenfield Valley forward, an understanding and ability to evaluate environmental, historical and commercial issues, and ability to contribute effectively as part of a team and with innovative ideas.”

Perhaps the most important bit:

“We particularly welcome those with professional experience in fields that will help us make a difference to our future success such as” the press release goes onto say.

Still up for it? If you have “professional experience” in the following: Marketing, communications, social media, public relations, sales, tourism

Strategy, governance, finance, human resources, legal, performance management

Fundraising, statutory funds, corporate and philanthropic giving

Heritage, museums, visitor/family attractions

Community involvement, community engagement.

Then get in touch:

“To personally discuss this exciting opportunity please email your contact details to info@greenfield.com and request a callback.

The closing date for application is midnight on Thursday 31 January 2019. Meetings with potential board members will be held week ending Friday 15 February 2019.”

If you didn’t know:

Greenfield Valley Heritage Park is a 70-acre site, extending from the A548 coast road at Greenfield to the town of Holywell.

The site reflects the varied and very long history of the area.

It contains some of the most significant and interconnected industrial heritage in North Wales and has seven scheduled ancient monuments, plus a museum within its boundaries.

The Valley Trust is a registered company and charitable organisation, established to manage the Greenfield Valley on behalf of Flintshire County Council.

