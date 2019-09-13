News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Greenfield: Police appeal for information after car and mountain bike stolen following house break in

Published: Friday, Sep 13th, 2019
North Wales Police has launched an appeal for CCTV footage and information after a car and mountain bike were stolen following a break-in at a house in Flintshire last week.

The property on Groesffordd, Greenfield was broken into between 5am to 5.45am on Tuesday, September 3.

A Blue VW Polo GT and a Cube Stereo mountain bike in aluminium with an orange flash on the frame were stolen.

The vehicle travelled down Tan y Bryn towards Fullbrooke.

Call 101 quoting ref 19100496282 for PC 3147 Humphries.

Information can also be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

