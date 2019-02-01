Green light given to turn old quarry site in Flintshire into a luxury holiday park

A holiday park will boost tourism and the economy in one of the most picturesque and unspoilt areas of North Wales.

The much-anticipated Maes Mynan development in Afonwen, near Caerwys, is to open this September after receiving planning permission from Flintshire County Council.

Acorn Leisure – which also owns holiday parks in nearby Lloc and Cilcain – has approval for 47 luxury lodges and more than 130 static and touring caravans on the old quarry site, which has lain empty for more than 20 years.

Recently named one of the top 10 ‘biggest property stories in Wales’, the Denbigh Road scheme is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and will inject new life into the region, blending into the stunning Flintshire scenery with added landscaping and protection for nature and biodiversity.

Owners Peter and Louise Barlow have also earmarked a section for boutique glamping, and one of three beautiful lakes – already home to swans and cygnets – will be used for conservation and ecology research.

[Peter Barlow]

Peter grew up in Caerwys and had this vision for Maes Mynan Park for more than 25 years.

With more than 25 years in the industry, he says the project has been a real labour of love and is confident they will unveil a development that will have a positive impact on businesses and tourism in north east Wales, attracting visitors to their business and nearby attractions and venues.

“This is a location close to my heart, but more importantly I always saw its massive potential for a high-quality destination in one of the most scenic areas of the country,” said Peter.

“We have addressed all concerns about how it will look, taken into consideration the nature and wildlife and have worked closely with the council and partners to ensure the final development will be a source of pride for everyone concerned.”

Peter added: “There is no other holiday space like this around here, one that is so secluded and peaceful while being just a stone’s throw from major access routes and popular tourism destinations, as well as award-winning restaurants, attractions and some of the most beautiful walks and countryside you could ever see.”

“We have tried to buy this land for more than 13 years so to actually get it and be able to create a holiday park that will support local businesses, attract people to the area and transform a site which has been a redundant sand and gravel quarry for decades is a big thing for us and the area.”

Louise and Peter have been together for more than 30 years and are focused on delivering a holiday park that will become a “jewel in the crown” for Flintshire and the surrounding area.

“We are excited to be putting the infrastructure in place and will have the lodge part of the development at Maes Mynan ready for launch after the summer,” added Louise.

“We truly believe this will be a real gem of a location for holidaymakers in this area of North Wales and are looking forward to working with local businesses to offer excellent holiday and staycation experiences to visitors. It’s a win-win for everyone.

“In addition to these shared benefits of the development we are also working to improve habitats and conservation within Maes Mynan Park with Mandy Cartwright of ARC (Amphibian and Reptile Conservation), who is overseeing pond maintenance and other projects with me.

“There are also exciting historical aspects to explore for this amazing location which will add a cultural angle.

“We have put so much into getting this right and will continue to work hard this year to open phase one of what we believe will be one of the premier luxury holiday parks in Wales and the North West.”