Green light expected to be given on 160 homes plan for Mold

An application to build 160 new homes on land at Maes Gwern in Mold has been recommended for approval by Flintshire planners

The proposal has been submitted by Wates Residential, the firm employed by Flintshire County Council to build 500 homes in the county as part of the authorities Strategic Housing And Regeneration Programme.

Councillors are recommended to approve the scheme on land between the Mold Bypass and Broncoed Park, though plans are subject to a number of conditions including assurances enough school places will be available for primary school age children.

The proposed 160 home development is to be built on former agricultural land which has remained undeveloped despite being earmarked for an extension of Mold Business Park.

The development will include 48 homes which form part of the council’s Strategic Housing And Regeneration Programme

Five of the new homes will be council owned, 20 affordable rent homes 21 shared equity, and two adapted bungalows.

The rest of the development will be a mix of apartments, two, three and four bedroom houses built for the private housing market.

A design and access statement submitted along with planning documents says;

“This proposal has been designed and inspired by the themes of a ‘garden village’. The themes which form the development not only help the community to flourish socially through the interaction of private and public space but also self-polices against crime and anti-social behaviour. Shown below are some inspirational images which identify some of the ‘garden village’ elements intended to be implemented within this development.”

An earlier consultation process highlighted a lack of available spaces at the local primary school Ysgol Bryn Coch.

The development would see the need for 37 additional primary school places locally.

Based on the number of houses being built developers would normally need to give around £450,000 for ‘educational purposes’ under a section 106 agreement.

However, the site is owned by the Flintshire County Council and the houses are being built by a contractor employed by the council, rules prevent the council from entering an agreement with itself.

The Chief Planning Officer report says;

“Accordingly I propose a condition in respect of the above issue such that no development is permitted to commence until a scheme to address the education infrastructure issue is submitted and agreed”

“Having taken into account the applicable policy context in respect of this site and factoring all other material considerations into the planning balance, I have concluded that this proposal is acceptable.

Accordingly, I recommend that planning permission should be granted subject to the conditions set.”

The plans will be considered at a meeting of the councils planning committee on October 4.

