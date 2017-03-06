Green Lane level crossing in Saltney set to close for essential upgrade work…..again!

Green Lane level crossing is set to temporarily close for three weeks while engineers “work to deliver essential enhancements” as part of Network Rail’s Railway Upgrade Plan.

Four level crossings between Wrexham and Chester will close for essential upgrade work Network Rail’s Railway Upgrade Plan.

Balderton and Broad Oak level crossings will temporarily close on Friday 10 March to Friday 24 March, and Green Lane and Pulford Level Crossings will temporarily close on Saturday 25 March to Friday 14 April.

Network Rail say the work will see the crossings benefit from “safer, state-of-the-art obstacle detection systems, and new full barriers” and is part of the final phase of the North/South Wales Enhancement project.

Diversion routes for road users will be in place throughout the closures.

The work is being funded by Welsh Government and will see five miles of track redoubled between Wrexham and Chester.

The upgrade work will unlock the potential for more frequent services and shorter journey times between Cardiff and Holyhead say Network rail, however that is reliant on Arriva Trains Wales having enough trains to add additional services.

Green Lane crossing was closed for more than six weeks last February as part of the improvement Project, a high voltage cable was found during excavation work which meant the work was delayed causing anger amongst local residents.

Francis McGarry, Route Delivery Director from Network Rail Wales said:

We are pleased to be delivering the final phase of the North/South Wales Enhancement project, which will unlock the potential for faster and more frequent services between Holyhead and Cardiff. Although I understand temporary road and rail closures are not ideal, the essential upgrade work will make the level crossings safer for road users and pedestrians, and the railway more resilient. I would like to thank road and rail users for bearing with us whilst this improvement work takes place. We have been working closely with our partners Arriva Trains Wales and the affected local authorities to ensure passengers and road users are still able to get to where they need to be during this essential upgrade work.

As part of the final phase of the North/South Wales Enhancement project, work will also be undertaken on the railway between Rossett Junction and Saltney Junction, which will affect rail users travelling between Wrexham and Chester and from North Wales to Chester.

Rail replacement bus services will be in operation as follows:

21.00 Friday 24 March to 23:35 Saturday 25 March – Chester to Rhyl

23:35 Saturday 25 March night to 03:55 Monday 27 March – Chester to Llandudno Junction

21.00 Friday 24 March to 05.10 Saturday 1 April – Chester to Wrexham