Great deal of work to do to address the many hurdles faced by Wales’ autism community

This week marks World Autism Awareness Week, for many autism charities it’s a fantastic opportunity for schools, workplaces and individuals to take part in activities to raise money and awareness of autism.

The National Assembly for Wales published a draft law on autism for comment, the draft law has been developed by backbench Conservative Assembly Member Paul Davies.

The National Autistic Society has been working closely with its members and supporters to help Mr Davies draft a Bill ‘that will best meet the needs of autistic people and their families in Wales.‘ The charity says.

Despite the draft bill Paul Davies says there’s still a great deal of work to be done to help start addressing some of the many hurdles faced by Wales’ autism community.

Whilst the topic of autism is high on the political agenda, “we have an excellent opportunity to reiterate the case for primary legislation here in Wales to put services for people living with autism on a statutory footing.” He said.

The AM adds that “many people living with autism simply do not have access to the services that they need. Children with autism are without appropriate education and assistance, both before and after the transition to adulthood and independence.

Adults with autism are neglected and have limited support in finding employment and training opportunities.”

The Assembly Member for Preseli Pembrokeshire says; “It’s a worrying state of affairs, but the introduction of primary legislation is a step in the right direction as it will ensure that services for both children and adults are put on a statutory footing. We have a fantastic opportunity to make this a reality.

I have been working with fellow Assembly Members, third sector organisations and people living with autism to draft a Bill to ensure that the needs of Wales’ 34,000-strong autism community are enshrined into law.”

The whole process has enabled me to engage with people right across the country and hear their views on how autism services should be delivered across Wales.”

This is what some autistic people face everyday – Powerful video highlights difficulties autistic people face on public transport.

This is what some autistic people face every day. #AutismTMI pic.twitter.com/RPC9Gm94MT — National Autistic Society (@Autism) March 26, 2018

If successful, the legislation would mean that health boards and councils would be legally required to specify what services they need to deliver, as well as expanding upon the Welsh Government’s autism strategy.

The Bill could ensure that there are clear pathways to diagnosis, and help staff dealing with people with autism to get the training they need.

“It’s a significant opportunity for the National Assembly to introduce laws which have a profoundly positive influence on the community, and I sincerely hope that it will continue to enjoy the support of members of all parties.

Similar laws exist in other parts of the UK – and it’s time for the same rights to be extended to people with autism in Wales.

So whilst Autism Awareness Week gives us the chance to reflect on some of the good work that has already been done – let’s also look forward to the opportunities that we still have to support the autism community in Wales.” Mr Davies says.

World Autism Awareness Week in Flintshire.

North Wales Integrated Autism Service (IAS) is funding a number of activities across the region in partnership Flintshire Local Voluntary Council (FLVC), Denbighshire Voluntary Services Council (DVSC), Medrwn Mon and Mantell Gwynedd.

Activities include Autism Awareness training, “drop-in sessions”, small grants, scoping the need for community activities for autistic individuals and promoting those already available.

Welsh Government is investing in Integrated Autism Services (IAS) in Wales and the North Wales service will be jointly hosted by Flintshire County Council and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

The IAS will provide new adult diagnostic services; lifelong support for autistic individuals (children and adults) their families and carers; help with transition from child to adult provision and training for professionals.

The ethos of the service is to ensure autistic individuals and carers are able to access advice, support and interventions needed to enable them to reach their full potential. The service aims to work in partnership with already established services and not in place of them.

The North Wales service is currently in the developmental stages, and will be launched in phases from June 2018.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Services, Councillor Christine Jones, said:

“Autistic children and adults often find it difficult to understand the world and fitting into society can be challenging. It’s important to raise awareness locally about autism and the effect it has on an individual and their family members and carers. The work being done in North Wales is vital to ensure that support and understanding continue to grow.”

For more information on Autism, please go to www.ASDinfoWales.co.uk and for the IAS www.ASDinfoWales.co.uk/integrated-autism-service