Graffiti busting company steps in to clean Connah’s Quay and Shotton War Memorial following graffiti attack

A Kent-based graffiti cleaning company has stepped in to help a town council remove the remnants of a swastika which had been daubed on the Connah’s Quay and Shotton War Memorial two weeks ago.

People were left angered and disgusted after mindless vandals sprayed the graffiti on the War Memorial which was first reported by Deeside.com on March 5

The incident attracted media attention both locally and nationally and as a result of the coverage, a specialist company Graffiti-Busters contacted Connah’s Quay Town Council offering to remove the remains of the graffiti attack, and give the Memorial a clean free of charge.

Council staff haven’t been able to fully remove the graffiti as they didn’t want to damage the brass plaque the swastika was daubed over.

Town Council Clerk Steven Goodrun said: “We have been in discussions to discuss arrangements and schedules to have the works undertaken.

We are now in a position to confirm that Graffiti-Busters will be attending the Memorial to start the works on Monday 1 April.”

“Our local Streetscene operatives attended promptly and made a valiant effort to remove the offending image.

However, they were unable to remove the image fully as – quite understandably – they did not want to cause damage to the plaque. Obviously, we are grateful for their assistance.”

Jack Winstone Director of Graffiti Busters said he hopes “our gesture of a free clean goes some way towards restoring some faith in humanity and that this unsavoury incident will be drawn to a positive conclusion.”

Mr Goodrun also said there has been no “further news on the investigation into the incident.”

It is unclear when the actual attack happened, an image posted on Facebook by Adam Gray clearly shows the graffiti on the memorial, he told Deeside.com he took the photograph on the night of March 4.

But the graffiti could have been in place for some months, an image accompanying a story published by the Flintshire Leader in June 2018 clearly shows a swastika in the same postion as the one which was photographed on March 4.

Mr Goodrun told Deeside.com operatives from Flintshire Council Streetscene who attended the Memorial following the incident two weeks ago said they believed it to be fresh paint.