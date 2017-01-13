Grade II listed former Hawarden bank on the market for nearly £350,000

The sales brochure says the building is ideal for alternative commercial use.

It comes with a 211 sq ft walk-in safe, perfect for storing your valuables.

The former banking hall has a 12ft 6-inch high ceiling and floor space in this area alone is 708 sq ft, that doesn’t include the lobby, office, server room, kitchen, file and staff room – in total 1633 sq ft the building also has a basement.

There are also two large 2/3 bed self-contained flats which come with tenants already in place, these are currently generating £15,000 per year in revenue.

Bank Closures

The bank closed for the final time in July 2016, like many other smaller bank branches in towns and villages across north Wales.

The closure of Lloyds bank in Hawarden prompted an angry response from affected customers and local politicians.

Residents hit out saying the closure would leave Hawarden “a ghost town”.

Bosses said it had been a “difficult decision” but it followed a review which found trade had fallen 20% in a year.

The closure came on the back of Lloyds announcing plans to accelerate its branch closures, with 200 more set to vanish from High Streets by the end of 2017.

