Posted: Mon 25th Jan 2021

Updated: Mon 25th Jan

GPs at Buckley Medical Centre vaccinate 1,100 people over weekend as part of pilot project

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

GPs in Flintshire and on the Llŷn Peninsula and have vaccinated around 2,300 residents using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the first time within the community as part of a pilot project.

Previously, the Pfizer vaccine could only be used in the mass vaccination centres due to the ultra-low temperatures it needs to be stored at.

Over the weekend, 1,100 in Buckley Medical Centre and 1,200 people received their vaccine at Tŷ Doctor in Nefyn.

Both surgeries worked in collaboration with other GP practices within their cluster to deliver the vaccine to priority patients within two days.


Dr Eilir Hughes, GP at Tŷ Doctor in Nefyn and Dwyfor Cluster Lead, said: “We’re very proud to be able to offer the Pfizer vaccine here in the community.

“It does bring with it extra challenges compared to the Oxford vaccine, but I am confident that our pilot here in rural Llŷn Peninsula will demonstrate that it has the potential to be replicated anywhere in Wales where surgeries cluster together in order to get large volumes of their patients vaccinated both swiftly and safely.

“As GPs we’re committed to the vaccination programme- rest assured we’re doing everything we can to get it to you as quickly as possible.

Dr Jim McGuigan, GP and Assistant Area Medical Director for the East of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “It’s very exciting to be part of the government pilot to get the Pfizer vaccine into primary care, this is all about increasing the amount of vaccine in the community and getting our lives back to normal.

“The patients and staff are all delighted, we are here starting the pilot on a Friday night and I can’t think of a better way to spend it. Our cluster lead Jo Parry-James has done an excellent job in organising this pilot for South Flintshire.”

For the latest updates on our vaccination programme visit: COVID-19 Vaccination Information – Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (nhs.wales)



