GP surgeries in Wales to receive personal protection equipment as they treat people with suspected Coronavirus

GP surgeries across Wales will receive packs of face masks, gloves and aprons for their personal protection as they treat people with suspected Coronavirus, Health Minister Vaughan Gething announced today.

Packs were prepared over the weekend, and will be distributed to the 640 GP surgeries in Wales this week.

The Minister also authorised Personal Protection Equipment to be released from stockpiles for use by front line NHS and social services staff, should it become necessary.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“These packs are part of robust infection control measures that we have in place, and I want to reassure people that we are working closely with NHS Wales and social services across the country to implement our planned response.

It is important that frontline medical and social care staff have the equipment they need to keep them safe while they help people with suspected Coronavirus.

The face masks, gloves and aprons are part of a stockpile that we have in place as part of our contingency planning should they be needed to support our NHS and social services.”

On Sunday, Vaughan Gething welcomed confirmation that emergency powers sought by Wales to tackle the outbreak of Coronavirus will be introduced by the UK Government.

The new powers will allow for the closure of schools and colleges to help contain the virus.

News of the emergency powers comes as the Chief Medical Officer for Wales confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Wales, bringing the total number to four.

The legislation will apply across the four UK nations and Wales has been fully involved in the development of the powers to ensure Wales is best-placed to respond to the spread of the virus.

The Minister said: “These emergency powers will allow us to respond quickly and effectively to the COVID-19 outbreak by strengthening quarantine and mass gathering powers.

They will also allow us to employ volunteers and staff who’ve recently left the NHS, and will allow for the closure of schools and colleges if necessary to contain the spread of the virus.

Public safety is my absolute top priority and we are working around the clock to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

These powers are an important, proportionate and coordinated response to help us do that.

Waiting for these powers does not mean we’ve been unable to take a range of action here already.

We will also, this week, give details of plans for video consultations for people in Wales to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect frontline staff.

This follows the introduction of the NHS Wales online symptom checker which is another important tool to support anyone concerned they may require testing.”