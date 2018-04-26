Government has ‘lost its grip of law and order’ say Delyn MP David Hanson

Delyn MP David Hanson has said he is ‘appalled’ at the latest crime figures published today, which ‘demonstrate how the UK Government has lost its grip of law and order.’

Figures for North Wales show crime peaking to a seven year high, total recorded crime for the 12 months to September 2017 now stands at 45,521 incidents an increase of nearly 14%.

Homicide is at a seven year high with 13 murders taking place in the 12 month period, sex offences increased by 37.3% with 632 more reported than the previous year.

There was also a sharp rise in reported domestic burglary which has increased by 37.87% in the 12 months to September 2017.

Mr Hanson, Labour’s last policing minister says the news comes on the back of falling central government funding for North Wales Police.

Due to inflation North Wales Police will experience a £2.1m cut to funding next year.

David Hanson MP said:

“These shameful statistics demonstrate how the UK Government has lost its grip of law and order.

They have continued to chronically under fund North Wales Police which has resulted in police officers lost.

We only have to look at the spate of burglaries and anti-social activity across our communities to see the impact of this restriction on resources.

We are now seeing offences being committed in villages on a level not seen since the mid-1990s.

Police officers are working tirelessly with community leaders to try and wrestle with this problem but as long as there are fewer Bobbies on the beat they will struggle to do so.

The police are doing a great job in difficult circumstances.

Not only have the past seven years of underfunding create risks for our safety, but they have also meant people’s Council Tax has had to increase.

With funding from the UK Government falling our police force has no other choice than try to get money back through local taxation. This is unfair and puts more pressure on household income.”