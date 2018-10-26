Government funding for traffic lights and speed reductions on the A548 Deeside Industrial Park

The Welsh Government is set to spend nearly £250,000 to help ease traffic issues in an out of Deeside Industrial Park.

The move follows a two month traffic management trial which looked at ways of alleviating some of the rush hour congestion on the roundabout which intersects the A548 and Parkway Road on Zone 2.

The scheme, which will be undertaken by Flintshire County Council, will see a partial signalisation of the A548/Parkway Roundabout at Zone 2 of the Industrial Park which will improve the flow of traffic to and from businesses in the area.

A reduced 40 mph speed limit will also be implemented on the A548 approaches to and through the roundabout junction to improve safety.

Parkway serves as the single point of access and exit for Zone 2 and as such, the route becomes congested particularly during shift changes.

The proposed improvements, which will commence in early 2019.

The investment in the A548 junction is part of the North East Wales metro which develops integrated transport hubs and improves connectivity between those hubs and connects them with rest of Wales, the UK and beyond.

Other projects benefiting in the Deeside area as part of the metro scheme include the integration of Shotton High/Low stations and a new Deeside Parkway station which are currently being progressed.

Economy and Transport Secretary, Ken Skates said:

“Deeside Industrial Park is a significant employment site in North East Wales and ensuring vehicles are able to travel easily in the area is vital for businesses and workers as well as to the Welsh economy as a whole.

We have listened to concerns regarding the levels of traffic congestion along the length of Parkway and we are taking action by investing £243,000 in a Flintshire Council led scheme which will be essential in improving the situation.

Road safety will always be the number one priority and following a number of incidents on approach to the A548 Parkway Roundabout at Zone 2, a reduction in the speed limit will also be introduced in the area.

Providing improved and sustainable access to Deeside and the Deeside Industrial Park is a key aim of my ambitions for the North East Wales Metro and today’s announcement provides yet more assurance to businesses of the important steps we are taking.”

Flintshire County Council Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside Services, Cllr Carolyn Thomas said:

“I am delighted that we have secured funding for this key scheme which is another step forward in delivering the North East Wales Metro project. Once again, this demonstrates the clear commitment by the current administration to improving the overall County transport network.”