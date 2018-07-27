Got what it takes to be a Coastguard Rescue Officer?

Could you be the next one to join the Flint Coastguard Rescue Team and help make difference?

The Flint Team are on the look out for volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers to join them.

Coastguard Rescue Teams are made up entirely of specially trained and equipped volunteer officers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to respond to a wide range of emergencies.

Incidents include rescuing people in the water or stuck in mud rescue, Search and Rescue Helicopter Operations, vulnerable missing person searches, and assisting police, fire and ambulance services.

Coastguard Rescue Officer’s can be called out at any time of the day or night in all weather conditions and may have to work in hazardous situations and carry out physically demanding tasks such as carrying heavy equipment to rescue sites.

You’ll be given initial training by HM Coastguard, followed by regular training opportunities to keep your skills up to date, this will include training in:

– first aid

– map work

– search techniques

– communications

– skills you need for your local area, eg rope rescue, mud rescue

– Training is often held in the evenings or at weekends.

No previous emergency service or maritime experience is required and all protective gear will be provided.

You can have a full time job and still be a coastguard rescue officer, The Maritime and Coastguard Agency will write to your employer telling them that you’re a rescue officer and asking if you can respond to emergencies during work hours.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said:

“Being part of a Coastguard Rescue Team is a big commitment and requires regular attendance at training sessions and at emergency incidents. We are particularly interested in people with good daytime availability during the course of the standard Monday to Friday working week.”

If this sounds like something you would be interested in then the team in Flint want to hear from you but, you are required to be aged over 18 years, have a full clean UK driving licence and live fairly close to the station in Flint.

You also need to be reasonably fit and in good health and will require to take a health and fitness test and meet eyesight and hearing requirements prior to becoming operationally deployable.

If you meet the above criteria and interested in applying, send a ‘note of interest’ via e-mail including your name, age, current address, contact number, current employment status and a bit of information about yourself to: area15@mcga.gov.uk