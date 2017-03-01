2017

Google`s iconic logo gets it’s annual St David`s Day makeover today to mark the national celebration of the Welsh patron Saint.

The ‘Google doodle’ is the latest in a long line of Google’s icon designs celebrating Dydd Gŵyl Dewi dating back to 2004.

The Google logo has been given a distinctly Welsh makeover with the nation’s figurehead, the Welsh dragon carved into a wooden lovespoon.

The lovespoon is a traditional craft that dates back to the seventeenth century.

Over generations, decorative carvings were added to the spoon and it lost its original practical use and became a treasured decorative item to be hung on a wall.

The earliest known dated lovespoon from Wales, dating from 1667, although the tradition is believed to date back long before that.

The doodle takes pride of place on the Google UK front-page until midnight tonight.

Here’s how Google has celebrated the previous St David’s days over the years.

2017

2016 2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

