Good news for owners of smaller pubs in Flintshire as UK government announces cuts to their business rates

Pub owners in Flintshire can pull a celebratory pint today after the UK government announced it would be cutting their bills by £1,000.

Chancellor Sajid Javid confirmed the new Pubs Relief would be introduced in April, with £1,000 being taken off the business rates bills of small pubs who qualify.

The pub trade provides significant employment in Flintshire and across the UK, but is one of the most heavily taxed industries.

The MP for Alyn & Deeside, Mark Tami, wrote to the Chancellor recently calling on him to support pubs.

The Labour MP was given a ‘Beer Champion’ award by the Long Live The Local Campaign for his work on getting the tax burden reduced.

Recent years has seen the number of pubs declining, and although that trend has stagnated this seems to be because of a growth in large chain pubs whilst small independent locals continue to shut.

As many as 18,000 smaller pubs across the UK are expected to benefit from todays announcement.

The relief will come on top of an extended retail discount, which smaller pubs are also eligible for. Those eligible for both reliefs will get up to £13,500 off their annual bills.

Sajid Javid said:

“Thousands of pubs will get £1,000 off their rates bills this April, thanks to the changes we’re announcing today.

These will mean lower rates for the small independent shops, cafes and locals at the heart of our communities, as well as for the local papers that are a vital pillar in local democracy.”

The pubs relief will apply to pubs with a rateable value below £100,000 subject to eligibility.

Pubs with a rateable value of below £51,000 already get a one-third reduction in their rates bill through the retail discount.

The £1,000 discount is in addition and will apply after the retail discount.