Going to see the Stereophonics in Wrexham on Saturday? Visitors asked to plan journey in advance

Are you heading to the Stereophonics gig in Wrexham this weekend? Residents, visitors and motorists are being reminded that town will be busier than normal on Saturday and that a series of road closures will be in place near the concert.

Police say around 20,000 rock fans are expected for the Stereophonics sell-out concert at the Racecourse football ground on Saturday evening, along with support acts Jake Bugg, PINS and Fireroad.

North Wales Police have issued a warning to motorists that they will need to be patient and to expect some delays and diversions.

Chief Inspector Mark Williams said:

“We want concert goers to have a great time and for those not going to Racecourse ground to be able to go about their business as easily as possible. “With such large numbers converging on the town it is important that people, especially those who are not going to the concert, are aware that it will be an extremely busy day and to bear this in mind when out and about.” Due to the large number of concert goers visiting the area on Saturday a series of traffic management procedures have been put in place.

When will road closures be in place?

Mold Road will be one way, out of town, between 1pm and 10:15pm, with all incoming traffic, including residents and coaches to the event, using alternative routes who will either be directed or diverted.

Road Closure points at the B&Q Roundabout and Station Approach will be enforced by the placement of traffic management vehicles across the road.

There will be a full closure from 10:15pm whilst the stadium is emptying, during which time access for residents will be controlled from both ends.

It is expected that the road will re-open by 11:45pm.

These measures are in place for your safety and to make sure traffic keeps flowing.

As a bit of a ‘heads up’ Deeside.com fielded a few queries on the night of the previous Stereophonics at the Racecourse in 2016.

Several people got in touch from Deeside area were left stranded in Wrexham due to a taxis not turning up or not willing to travel to Flintshire – worth noting if you are planning to do the same this year.