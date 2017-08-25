Going to Rhyl Airshow? – Police say plan your route and follow the signs

With Rhyl Air Show set to take place on Saturday and Sunday, police in Rhyl are reminding residents, visitors and especially motorists, to make plans to avoid getting caught up in the congestion

Thousands of visitors are expected at the show over the weekend and North Wales Police will be working with Denbighshire County Council to ensure that the event is as safe as it can be.

More officers will be patrolling the streets and additional safety measure will be in place for reassurance.

Traffic plans drawn up by the council and event organisers are encouraging people to plan their route and follow the signage.

Supt Jason Devonport said;

“With such large numbers of people coming to town it is important that event goers, motorists, shoppers and residents are aware of the traffic arrangements drawn up by the organisers and the council to avoid congestion and disruption.”

He added “Please follow any safety advice given by event stewards and Police so we can help everyone enjoy and have a great weekend”

He added: “We are urging people to ensure that vehicles are locked and secure and we are reminding them to remove any items of value or to keep them out of sight when vehicles are left unattended.”

For more info visit: www.denbighshire.go.uk/rhylairshow

The Red Arrows will be appearing at the show on Sunday as before they will be based at Hawarden Airport – here are the flight times in and out of the airport: