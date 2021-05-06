Glyndwr University panel look at relationship between nature and mental health

A group of experts will join an open chat, organised by Wrexham Glyndwr University, about the effect nature can have on our mental health.

The ‘Nature of Mental Health’ is intended to be a relaxed discussion, and will take place online via Zoom on 10th May, between 1-2pm.

It is an inclusive community event organised by the university’s Health and Wellbeing academic team, and coincides with Mental Health Awareness Week.

A trio of experts invited to attend to share their knowledge and thoughts with Jacinta Challinor from Wrexham Council who leads on the Wrexham Green Infrastructure Project, and Gareth Bilton from Advanced Brighter Futures who runs A Place to Grow.





They will be joined by Dr Simon Poole, Senior Lecturer, Programme Leader for the Masters in Creative Practice in Education and Senior Leader in Cultural Education and Research at Storyhouse and the University of Chester.

Rachel Byron, a Lecturer in Mental Health and Wellbeing at Wrexham Glyndwr University will also join the chat.

There will be a live panel discussion and they will also be taking questions, and chatting to members of the community.

Justine Mason, Wrexham Glyndwr’s green champion, and programme leader for the BSc Mental Health and Wellbeing degree, will be chairing the event.

She said: “It is a community event highlighting the importance of mental health and nature, which is the theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week.”

If you would like to take part in the event, you can book in through the Wrexham Glyndwr University website at https://bit.ly/2QTXZtB