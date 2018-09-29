Glowing results for Coleg Cambria from school pupils in latest survey

Coleg Cambria received glowing results in a survey of school pupils.

The tables were turned when youngsters across North Wales ran the rule over academic delivery, facilities and more at the north east Wales college.

Around 90% of responses to the majority of questions were positive, praising the institution, which is currently welcoming new and returning students to its sites in Deeside, Northop, Wrexham and Llysfasi.

And all of those Year 10 and 11 pupils surveyed before the summer break gave more than a minimum 87% in positive feedback on a number of benchmark categories comparing the college with other providers across Wales and the UK.

Every area scored higher than the previous year, to the delight of Coleg Cambria CEO, David Jones.

“The relationship we have with secondary schools across the region has always been strong, but it has grown even stronger in past years and these results prove that,” he said.

“We work closely with our colleagues in these schools to provide their students with further options on top of their studies, in subjects they might not have the opportunity to learn otherwise.

“In turn, our college community is enriched by the presence of these younger pupils aged 14 and above, who give us a fresh perspective and are themselves able to gain an insight into life beyond their GCSEs.”

Mr Jones added: “To receive such positive and heartwarming responses in the survey is testament to our hard-working staff and the partnership they have forged with the schools.

“I would like to thank them, as always, for their efforts, and congratulate the many fantastic teachers in north east Wales for their vision and commitment to the education of these students.”

This ringing endorsement comes after a survey of parents and carers of Coleg Cambria students found more than 90% of them were satisfied with every aspect of their child’s learning.

More than 99% of those questioned felt the institution had high expectations about working hard and doing your best. Other highlights were; 97% would recommend the college to a friend; 94% believe Cambria is a safe and welcoming environment with approachable staff; good teaching achieved a mark of 94% and access to higher quality learning opportunities (96%) was given a positive response.

Cambria offers a wide range of choices and courses for pupils in years 10 and 11, available throughout the county and the Wrexham 14-19 Network, a partnership of schools and colleges within that area.

These include general topics from History, RE, French and Law to vocational subjects including Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, Engineering, Hospitality and Catering, Performing Arts, Public Services and Small Animal Care, offering progression opportunities to those ages 16 and 18.

For more information, visit www.colegcambria.ac.uk or www.careerswales.com