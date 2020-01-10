Global steel giant Tata and Coleg Cambria unite to train apprentices of the future

The first learners to graduate from an innovative partnership between Coleg Cambria and an international steel giant have been celebrated at an awards presentation.

The north east Wales college and Tata Steel have joined forces to deliver an NVQ Foundation Apprenticeship programme in Manufacturing.

Thirty-one members of the inaugural cohort have successfully completed the NVQ level 2 diploma in Performing Manufacturing Operations and received their certificates at the steelmaking company’s Flintshire-based operation.

The group includes new and existing employees at Tata Steel’s Colorcoat production facility in Shotton.

“We have been working with the college for two years now and have never done anything like this before, so it’s a first for our Shotton site,” said Paul Roberts, Training Facilitator at Tata Steel in Shotton.

“The qualification has taken up to 18 months to complete and I am delighted to see this recognition of the learners’ hard work.

“We are now moving into the next phase of academic learning and have interest from almost 50 people within the manufacturing team to take on NVQ Level 3 and Level 4 qualifications, so our partnership is growing stronger all the time.”

Peter Jones, Deputy Director of Work-based Engineering at Cambria, presented the certificates.

He was joined by NVQ assessors Richard Turner, Carol Noble, Kris Jones and Graham Randles.

Mr Jones said: “The qualification has supported Tata Steel’s requirement to ensure all staff gain the appropriate training and competencies to work efficiently, effectively and safely in their roles.

“The Tata Steel operation in Shotton has really pushed forward in competency qualifications, with other team members completing NVQ Level 3 in Processing Industry Operations, and management completing Level 4 and Level 5 programmes.

“Congratulations to everyone who completed the course; we look forward to working together to help further develop and educate the workforce in the years ahead.”

For more on the wide range of courses and qualifications available at Coleg Cambria, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk