News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Global steel giant Tata and Coleg Cambria unite to train apprentices of the future

Published: Friday, Jan 10th, 2020
Share:

The first learners to graduate from an innovative partnership between Coleg Cambria and an international steel giant have been celebrated at an awards presentation.

The north east Wales college and Tata Steel have joined forces to deliver an NVQ Foundation Apprenticeship programme in Manufacturing.

Thirty-one members of the inaugural cohort have successfully completed the NVQ level 2 diploma in Performing Manufacturing Operations and received their certificates at the steelmaking company’s Flintshire-based operation.

The group includes new and existing employees at Tata Steel’s Colorcoat production facility in Shotton.

“We have been working with the college for two years now and have never done anything like this before, so it’s a first for our Shotton site,” said Paul Roberts, Training Facilitator at Tata Steel in Shotton.

“The qualification has taken up to 18 months to complete and I am delighted to see this recognition of the learners’ hard work.

“We are now moving into the next phase of academic learning and have interest from almost 50 people within the manufacturing team to take on NVQ Level 3 and Level 4 qualifications, so our partnership is growing stronger all the time.”

Peter Jones, Deputy Director of Work-based Engineering at Cambria, presented the certificates.

He was joined by NVQ assessors Richard Turner, Carol Noble, Kris Jones and Graham Randles.

Mr Jones said: “The qualification has supported Tata Steel’s requirement to ensure all staff gain the appropriate training and competencies to work efficiently, effectively and safely in their roles.

“The Tata Steel operation in Shotton has really pushed forward in competency qualifications, with other team members completing NVQ Level 3 in Processing Industry Operations, and management completing Level 4 and Level 5 programmes.

“Congratulations to everyone who completed the course; we look forward to working together to help further develop and educate the workforce in the years ahead.”

For more on the wide range of courses and qualifications available at Coleg Cambria, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk

Visit https://www.tatasteeleurope.com for more information on Tata Steel in Europe.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Plans for Gladstone’s Library to expand visitor accommodation by converting listed school hall given green

Work set to get underway on widening pathway alongside A494 at Aston Hill

Plans to double size of Buckley care home given green light

More than 160 jobs at risk as Mondi announces plans to close Deeside factory

George Cross amongst number of medals stolen from house in Mold

Claims large new distribution warehouse in Sealand will provide major economic boost

All lanes back open on M56 in Cheshire following earlier collision

Coleg Cambria and North Wales Police join forces to train future PCSOs

“Small number” of routine operations postponed at hospital due to ‘increased pressure’ at emergency departments


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn