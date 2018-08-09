Gladstone Playing Fields will play host to two free summer sports events this August

South Flintshire PCSO Stephanie Jones, working in partnership with Aura Leisure, has organised two free sports events which will be held in Hawarden this month.

Gladstone Playing Fields will play host to the summer sports events on August 16 and 23 – both between 3pm-5pm.

There’ll be Zorb football, Dodgeball and Rugby to name just a few of the activities, qualified coaches from Aura leisure will be runing the sessions.

The High Sheriff’s Crimebeat fund and local businesses have provided funding for the two summer sports days.

The events are open to children and teens aged between the ages of 8-16 who will be welcome to join the sporting activities on the day.

There’s also be free ice cream for all the youngsters who attend.

PCSO Jones has organised the summer sports events in a bid to address some of the anti-social behaviour in Ewloe and Hawarden.

PCSO Jones said: “I feel it is important to build relationships between local young people and the local businesses located at St David’s Park, as this is regularly a location where young people engage in anti-social behaviour and in some cases criminal damage.

“I hope that these events will help to remove barriers between the local community and the police, as well as between the local community and the young people who live in Hawarden.

Ultimately, it is the hope of local businesses and I that the events help to reduce anti-social behaviour in the area during the summer period through the medium of community engagement through sport.”

Crimebeat is the official charity of the High Sheriffs of Clwyd and Gwynedd and supports young people to develop projects that aim to reduce local crime and anti-social behaviour, provide support to victims of crime, stimulate an interest in voluntary work, improve school attendance and behaviour and improve the quality of life in the community.

