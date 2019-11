Give Blood – Mancot.

Did you know that just one blood donation can save 3 lives?!

The Welsh Blood Donor Service has appointment slots available for a session in Mancot next week.

Where:

Village Hall

Mancot Lane

Mancot

Deeside

CH5 2AN

Date: Tue 12 Nov 2019

Time: 14:00 – 16:00 & 17:30 – 19:30

Type: Appointment & Limited Walk in

Make your appointment at…

donorportal.wales.nhs.uk/AppointmentSystem