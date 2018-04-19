independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Girls from St Richard Gwyn High School take part in Glyndŵr University STEM taster day.

Published: Thursday, Apr 19th, 2018
A group of girls from across North East Wales have been welcomed to Wrexham Glyndŵr University for a STEM taster day.

Pupils currently attending St Richard Gwyn High School in Flint  and Denbigh High School took part in the day, where they learnt about television production in the Creative Industries Building, the analysis of bones with Forensic Science lecturers and helped work on Lego programming at the Techniquest Glyndŵr discovery centre.

The day, organised and promoted by EESW –Engineering Education Scheme Wales –complements similar days put on by the university which aim to expand the interest of girls and young women in STEM subjects.

As part of its work to encourage more female participation in science, technology, engineering and maths, the University runs taster days for female students where they can take part in activities and meet experts in the subjects.

Julie Cowley, Head of Recruitment and Admissions, said: “Research shows the importance of engaging girls in STEM subjects as the interest they can show at 11 may drop away just a few years later.

“Wrexham Glyndwr University offers a wide range of undergraduate courses covering STEM subjects, and it’s important to make sure girls

know that those courses – and the careers that follow – are as open to them as they are to boys.”

Research commissioned by Microsoft last year showed a sharp drop in interest in STEM subjects among girls between the ages of 16-17, highlighting the importance of engaging girls early in the school cycle.

Among paths which were identified to stop this drop were better role models, parental and teacher support, practical experience and knowledge of how STEM subjects were used in the real world, and making sure girls believe they will be treated as equally as men working in STEM.

Julie added: “We have some positive role models here at the University who took part in the day, including female lecturers teaching STEM subjects. The support and hands-on experience they provide really can make a difference.

“We hope that some of our visitors saw that for themselves – and left the University considering a course or a career in STEM.”

 

