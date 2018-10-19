Giants of Welsh rugby united at Deeside college for NSPCC fundraiser

Giants of Welsh rugby came together at Coleg Cambria in support of a leading children’s charity.

NSPCC ambassador Sam Warburton was joined by past teammates George North and Ryan Jones at the college’s Deeside Sixth Form Centre last night (Wednesday).

And former Wales scrum half Rupert Moon was auctioneer on an incredible evening hosted by BBC broadcaster Jason Mohammad, where more than £25,000 was raised.

Over 200 guests enjoyed a Q&A with George, Ryan and Sam, the former Wales and British Lions captain who was sadly forced to retire through injury in the summer.

There was also an amazing 12-song performance from Only Men Aloud and a three-course menu showcasing the very best of Welsh produce in association with top chef Gareth Stevenson, of Pale Hall – a Cambria alumnus.

Thanking Coleg Cambria for its unwavering support of the charity in 2018, Sam was joined by Alan Peterson, chair of the NSPCC’s Wales Appeal Board, in paying tribute to the college.

“We are grateful to Sam for taking the time to attend the dinner and showing his continued support for the NSPCC – who are fighting for every child in Wales and beyond – as his main charity beneficiary in his testimonial year,” he said.

“Also supported by Wales stars George North and Ryan Jones, it is fitting that the evening took place at the Deeside Sixth Form Centre at Coleg Cambria. The college is also a huge supporter of the charity and does fantastic work in keeping children and young people safe.”

Among the many businesses who generously supplied auction prizes and supported the event were Wynne Construction – which built the impressive £15m facility – Moneypenny, Green Valley Solutions, Pendine Park, Jones Brothers Civil Engineering, Ifor Williams Trailers, Redrow, the Peterson Family, Chetwood, Pochin Goodman, Archwood Group, Wightmans, Cadnant Planning, Hays Travel, Barclays and Tesni Home.

Coleg Cambria Chief Executive David Jones said the fundraising spectacular had been one of the highlights of the year.

“What a privilege it was to welcome some of the best rugby players Wales has ever produced to the college,” said Mr Jones.

“It was a fascinating and entertaining evening and I would like to thank everyone who attended, including our star guests and the many businesses who got behind us. Thanks also, as always, to my amazing colleagues for making it all happen.

“Most importantly, we collected more than £25,000 for the NSPCC, which is truly remarkable.”

He added: “It was great to have Sam back with us, he’s a big supporter of Cambria and an ambassador for the NSPCC so together we are obviously delighted the event was such a huge success.”

Coleg Cambria has been raising money for the NSPCC throughout 2018 via a series of activities and challenges, notably Mr Jones’s 48-mile trek across three counties in 14 hours alongside wife Julia.

Photographs: Eye Imagery