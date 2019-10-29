News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

General Election effectively called for the 12th of December

Published: Tuesday, Oct 29th, 2019
After recent speculation, a General Election has effectively been called for the 12th of December.

Tonight MP’s voted for the election date, rejecting the 9th, with the Lords set to rubber stamp the Bill tomorrow, and the Bill likely to get Royal Assent by the end of the week.

Back in 2017 over 44,000 people turned out to decide the Alyn and Deeside Member of Parliament, from a field of five candidates.

The official list of candidates will not be officially known for several days yet.

Anyone who has never registered or has recently moved house needs to register by going to http://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Anyone who is in any doubt as to whether they are registered can contact Flintshire County Council’s election office on 01352 702412.

More shortly.

