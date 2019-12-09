General Election 2019: Donna Lalek – Welsh Liberal Democrat

My name is Donna Lalek and I am the candidate for the Welsh Liberal Democrats. I grew up and have lived most of my life in Broughton, Alyn and Deeside. My father was a primary school teacher and my mother is a sales manager.

I read Law at Keele University before qualifying as a Barrister at Manchester Metropolitan Law School in 2004. In 2006 I qualified as teacher and taught at a state school in Outer London before returning to Broughton where I still reside. I currently work investigating litigation complaints for a major bank. Until last year, I spent one day a week volunteering as a teacher and assistant at a nearby high school.

I have been an activist on social, political and ethical issues since I was a teenager and have been an active campaigner, amongst others, in movements against the war in Iraq, to reduce Third World debt and to Stop Brexit.

I became directly involved in politics as I believe a change is needed. Like many I felt disenfranchised and disheartened by the current political system and climate. I realised that if I wanted things to change I had to be willing and get active and help to bring about these changes myself. I believe that we must have an open and tolerant society which is grounded in equality and where everyone is valued for the contributions they make.

I believe we must protect the Welsh identity and culture and we must have a safe country for all to live in without the fear of attack or hate. For a country to thrive I believe we must educate and train our young people to ensure they are able to have have the fruitful future they deserve. I believe that the foundation for our society is to ensure that we take care of our children, the sick, the elderly and the vulnerable through effective and efficient treatment for physical and mental health issues and a fully integrated Social Care system.

I believe that we must stimulate the UK economy to ensure we all have a good standard of living and no one has to rely on food banks.

I believe the people of Wales and the whole of the UK deserve better than they presently get and I stand in this election to dedicate myself to achieve this.

Funding Statement

The majority of the funding for my campaign comes from the local party, Flintshire Liberal Democrats. These funds come from registered membership fees, local fundraising events over the years and the kind donations of our members and registered supporters. All individual donations accepted are for less than £500.

Funding has also come from the Liberal Democrats Federal Party to help pay for our postal leaflets. All donations, whether made to the Federal party or any local party, are only accepted if they comply with Electoral Commission rules.

All income and spending will be declared in the Election Return of Expenses which will be lodged with the Returning Officer at County Hall and be available for public scrutiny.

I have not personally accepted a single donation. All monies have to be presented to the Flintshire Liberal Democrats and accounted for.

Advertising / Canvassing Statement

I am very fortunate to have a superb team of volunteers who have assisted in this campaign. They are passionate, dedicated and caring people who are looking to help create a better, kinder society and I have complete confidence in them. All materials in this election have either been written or approved by the local party who I trust.

Publicity beyond my control is what is published in the local and national newspapers but I have provided them with the information they requested.

Socials / Website

Website – https://www.welshlibdems.wales/donna-lalek

Twitter – https://twitter.com/DonnaLalek

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/donnalalekwld





