Garden City stabbing: Local man charged with attempted murder

A man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident on Monday evening (21st October) near the entrance to Corus Steel in Garden City, in which one man sustained serious stab wounds.

The 28 year old local man has been remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates on Monday.

Detective Inspector Eleri Thomas said: “Fortunately, incidents of this nature are rare, and I would like to reassure residents that we are not looking for any other suspects in relation to this attack.

“I would also like to thank the community for all the assistance we have received during our investigation.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, you can call police on 101 or use the police live webchat quoting ref. 153525