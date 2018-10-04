Gang suspected of attacking a cash machine in Garden City due in court today

Cheshire police have charged five men with burglary offences following an operation by Ellesmere Port detectives to target a gang suspected of attacking a series of cash machines including one in Deeside.

The men are facing charges relating to conspiracy to commit burglary between 23 July and 18 September in the Cheshire, West Yorkshire, Lancashire, North Wales, West Midlands and Merseyside areas.

A series of dawn raids were carried out on Wednesday in the Merseyside area.

The strike – known as Operation Arrows – saw more than 80 officers from Cheshire, Merseyside and North Wales execute warrants at seven homes and a storage compound, arresting five men, all aged between 21 and 36.

It follows an investigation by Ellesmere Port CID, with support from Cheshire’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit, into a series of attacks on ATMs including one outside the Garden City Spar shop.

The free standing ATM outside the Spar on Welsh Road in Garden City was targeted at around 2.20am on August 30, balaclava clad males were spotted attempting to cut through the cash machine leaving it badly damaged.

ATM’s were also targeted in Willaston, Arrowe Park in Wirral, Oldbury and Small Heath in the West Midlands, Darwin in Lancashire and Ackworth in West Yorkshire where overall £150,000 was stolen.

As part of Wednesday’s operation police also seized two cars in Wirral.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Carvell, leading the investigation, said:

“The arrests follow a lengthy investigation into a group we believe could be involved in up to 14 offences, 10 of which are attacks on cash machines over a two month period. “Our investigation has shown us that these attacks have been carefully planned and coordinated, and they’ve gone to great lengths to continue their crime spree across the country.”

Specialist officers were used to gain entry to the properties and officers are now carrying out detailed searches of all the addresses. DS Carvell added:

“The work leading up to and including today’s operation is testament to the dedication and commitment by officers and staff to disrupt this criminal activity and keep communities safe.”

The men were remanded into custody and will appear at Chester Magistrates Court today, Thursday 4 October.