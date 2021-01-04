Funeral parlour in Flint could be demolished as part of housing development plans

A funeral parlour in Flintshire could be demolished as part of plans for a new housing development.

Permission was granted in June 2019 for five houses to be built on the site of a former Presbyterian church on Chester Road in Flint.

The church was demolished after approval was given in 2014 by Flintshire Council.

The next door funeral parlour owned by Dignity Funerals was originally left out of the scheme.





However, the company has now indicated it would be willing to sell to the developers behind the proposals to allow a sixth home to be added.

Documents submitted to the local authority on behalf of GJV Developments state: “The proposal seeks to supplement the existing consented five dwellings on the former chapel site.

“The previous application was designed around the existing funeral parlour which was built in the early 1980s.

“Subsequent discussions with owner Dignity Funerals early in 2020 revealed the company would consider selling the site due to a planned expansion of a larger property in nearby Shotton which also benefits from improved street frontage.

“This switch offers the potential for a more self-contained residential development in addition to a sixth house.

“The proposed dwelling would be located largely on the existing building footprint and would replicate the size and appearance of the two, previously approved and adjacent dwellings.”

The firm said the removal of the funeral parlour would enable the development to have its own dedicated access point.

Representatives added that the plans for an extra house should be approved due to a claimed shortfall of new housing in Flintshire.

The application is currently being considered by the council with a decision expected at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).