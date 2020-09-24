Funding available to groups and organisations supporting Flintshire’s children and families

Local groups and organisations who support children and families are invited to apply for funding earmarked to tackle childhood trauma, parental mental health and those awaiting a neurodevelopment assessment in Flintshire.

The fund, allocated to Flintshire County Council from the Welsh Government’s Transformation Fund, is administered by Flintshire Local Voluntary Council (FLVC), the organisation that champions voluntary, community and charitable work in the county.

Heather Hicks, Funding Officer at FLVC said: “We encourage any organisation that fits the criteria and whose work aligns with the aims of the fund to apply. Applications will be reviewed and awards will be made on a rolling basis until the fund is spent so I would urge applicants to apply as soon as possible.”

So far, three local charities have submitted successful applications, allowing them to expand the support they provide to children and families in Flintshire:





Advance Brighter Futures (ABF) will use the funding they received to provide mental health support to parents.

Home-Start Flintshire will be better able to meet demand for support and advice from parents thanks to their funding award.

STAND North Wales will provide support to children with additional needs and their families.

Lorrisa Roberts, Chief Officer at ABF said, “We’ve seen PRAMS, our mental health support programme for parents, provide vital support to so many new and expectant parents since 2014, so we know how helpful it can be. We’re delighted that we can now expand PRAMS by bringing it to Flintshire, helping even more parents to deal with these challenges.”

Millie Boswell, Third Sector Development Manager at FLVC said, “Many families have faced significant issues during the pandemic. We are delighted that this fund will provide voluntary, charitable and community organisations with the money needed to help those families who need it most.”

The criteria permits projects to run up until 31st March 2021. Details of the fund can be found on the “Current Grants” page in the “Sustainable Funding” section of the FLVC website, www.flvc.org.uk.