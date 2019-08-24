News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Full North Wales Police force to get body worn cameras

Published: Saturday, Aug 24th, 2019
Share:

Police officers wearing cameras will become standard issue kit just like handcuffs and batons in North Wales.

North Wales’ Police and Crime Commissioner, Arfon Jones, announced that all members of the force will now have access to body worn police cameras when they are on duty.

In the next month 1,115 cameras will be made available to members of the force at a cost of £519,000.

Mr Jones brought in the cameras when he was first elected but they were limited in number and only available to front line officers.

He said that they policy of having officers wearing the cameras had proven to be successful as a tool for gathering evidence and it meant there had been a drop in the number of complaints about the force.

“The body worn cameras was the first thing I introduced when I was elected in 2016, it was  about three or four hundred then.

It was for general use for whoever was working at the time.

There were never enough to go around at the time.

So now a decision has been made that we’ll be introducing in the next month 1,115 cameras, that will be for anyone who needs them.

There will also be about 150 for other people to use, that’s for people who are not normally front line.

“They’ve been a success with domestic violence, there’s a big correlation between the issuing of domestic violence prevention notices when a body worn video has been used because it gathers evidence at the time.

North Wales Police are the biggest user of these notices in England and Wales and that shows it has worked because the number perpetrators who commit repeat offences has fallen significantly by 35%,” he said.

“Officers use it where there is a potential for a confrontation they’ll turn on the video because it also prevents complaints being made.

“These will be standard issue for front line officers just like personal protection equipment.”

But civil liberties campaign group has raised fears about the intrusion the cameras could mean in people’s lives.

Hannah Couchman, Policy and Campaigns Officer at Liberty, said: “Body worn cameras contribute to the ever-expanding web of surveillance technology being rolled out by police, and can record people in homes and other private spaces.”

However Mr Jones felt they could be a protection for people’s rights.

He added: “Body worn cameras are the best evidence, you’re not relying on a police officer’s recollections or witness statements in court. It’s what is shown in court.”
By Shane Brennan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Almost one hundred children sent out of North Wales for mental health treatment

New Park and Ride to boost Deeside Industrial Park

Man arrested as police issue further appeal to anyone who saw a “blue car driving dangerously in Garden City”

Campaigners voice objections as developers line up bid for nearly 90 new homes in Mold

Petition calling for local authorities to be given greater control over bus services gains momentum

Secondary school students across Flintshire receive their GCSE Results!

A Flintshire based Thai-American mum with a head for business is starting a food revolution

Housing company overcomes hurdles which could allow work on major Deeside development to begin

Retail pods and refreshment vans could be introduced at Broughton Shopping Park


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn