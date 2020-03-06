Full closure of A55 Westbound from Warren Interchange to Ewloe this weekend for ongoing resurfacing work

Essential resurfacing work on the A55 westbound between Broughton and Ewloe is taking place until the end of March.

The westbound carriageway between Junction 36 Warren Interchange and Junction 34 Ewloe will be closed this weekend.

It is scheduled to close at 7pm tonight (Friday March 6) and reopen at 6am on Monday.

Work began last Friday (28 February) and is expected to last for four weeks but that depends on weather conditions.

Welsh government says that “every effort will be made to finish ahead of schedule if that is possible.”

The work consists of four weekends of 24/7 working with a full A55 westbound closure from J36 Warren to J34 Ewloe diversions will be in place.

During the week there will be full overnight A55 westbound closure with diversions from 8pm to 6am.

Diversion routes are marked in blue on map below.

A Welsh government spokesperson said: “In order to maintain the condition of the carriageway, protect the safety of the travelling public and to remove the risk of increasing unplanned closures the resurfacing work is essential.

Not carrying out this work would lead to further deterioration of the carriageway resulting in unplanned emergency closures causing more disruption and inconvenience than planned works. The new carriageway will also be quieter than the existing surface.

To minimise disruption as much as possible the work is being carried out at weekends and at night. For the safety of motorists and to allow the work to set one lane will be closed westbound on weekdays.”

The planning for the work has been agreed with Flintshire County Council, Transport Minister Ken Skates said: “It is essential that this work is carried out to maintain and improve the condition of the A55. Every effort is being made to minimise disruption as much as possible and to complete the work as quickly as possible.

“Not carrying out this work would result in more and more unplanned emergency closures which would be far more disruptive than these planned works. It is vital the carriageway is maintained and resurfaced for the safety of the travelling public.

“I would urge the travelling public to follow the signage on the A55 while this work is in progress, and I thank them and local residents for their co-operation and patience.

“I imagine all motorists support the maintenance and improvement of our roads, which, inevitably requires work to be carried out on them. This work will be undertaken in a way that minimises disruption”.

Further resurfacing work to replace worn carriageway will be required on the A55 in the Ewloe to Broughton area and A483 Pulford to Wrexham over the next few years.