Public Health Wales confirms a further 13 people have tested positive for COVID-19 – First case in Flintshire

There are 13 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Wales, with a first case being reported in Flintshire.

Official advice now states anyone with a “new, continuous” cough or high temperature is now advised to self-isolate for seven days, stay away from your GP, pharmacy or hospital.

Only contact 111 – which is available in the Flintshire area – if your condition worsens considerably.

For those with concerns https://gov.wales/coronavirus is a good starting point for official information.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“We can confirm that 13 new cases have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 38.

“The process of identifying and contacting close contacts of the new cases is underway, and we are taking all appropriate actions to protect the public’s health.

“The local authority locations of the new cases are:

Four in Caerphilly local authority area Two in Swansea local authority area One in Anglesey local authority area One Cardiff local authority area One Carmarthenshire local authority area One Flintshire local authority area One Monmouthshire local authority area One Newport local authority area One in Powys local authority area



“All patients are being managed in clinically appropriate settings based on the assessment of a specialist infectious disease consultant.

“No further details regarding these individuals will be released, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality.

“Public Health Wales is working with our partners in the Welsh Government, the wider NHS in Wales, and others now that we have entered the delay phase of the UK Coronavirus Action Plan. This is now not just an attempt to contain the disease, as far as possible, but to delay its spread.

“The most common symptoms of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) are recent onset of a new continuous cough, and/or a high temperature.

“For most people, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) will be a mild infection. If you have symptoms of coronavirus infection, however mild, stay at home and do not leave your house for seven days from when your symptoms started. This action will help protect others in your community whilst you are infectious.

“The public has a crucial role to play in containing the spread of the virus, and we are encouraging people to wash their hands more often, and for 20 seconds. Use soap and water or a hand sanitiser when you get home or into work, blow your nose, sneeze or cough, eat or handle food. This advice will help you to protect yourself and others.”

“As of 12 March 2020, 945 people in Wales have been tested for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Public Health Wales website crashed again today due to the volume of interest in the 11am statement today, a similar issue that has surfaced over the last three days as update statements are published.

More details will be published once a technical issue with the Public Health Wales website is fixed.

Coronavirus: People with fever or ‘continuous’ cough told to self-isolate – here is the latest advice from Public Health Wales

Also be aware of the general advice on hand washing and catching coughs and sneezes in tissues, and Guidance for schools: advice for parents or carers.

The new symptom checker can be found here: www.nhsdirect.wales.nhs.uk