Met Office extends yellow warning for ice in Flintshire through to Tuesday

The Met Office has extended a yellow alert for ice in Flintshire through to Tuesday morning.

Initially the warning was in place until 4pm on Monday afternoon, an update issued this morning says;

“Ice is expected to form on some surfaces from late Monday afternoon and last overnight into Tuesday morning.

There will probably be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some injuries possible from slips and falls.”

Our gritting lads are still working hard to help keep our main routes clear of ice/snow… Supervisors are working hard organising the men and the call centre staff are mad busy #weallpulltogether #Flintshire #gritting #staysafe — Cat Walters (@cattycoo89) December 11, 2017

Chief Forecaster’s assessment

Temperatures are likely to fall rapidly below freezing later on Monday across much of the area. This will lead to icy stretches, particularly where snow melt has occurred during the day, or where a mix of rain and snow has fallen across the south of the area

80 schools in Flintshire are closed today due to the weather, citing safety of children, parents and staff – and that they aim to reopen on Tuesday.

Deeside Sixth is closed “due to potentially unsafe conditions, “mock exams that were planned for today will take place next Monday” said the Head of Sixth Form Centre, Alex Thomas.

** FREE ROCK SALT FOR OAP’s at Dandy’s** We have an enormous amount of respect for the older generation, many fought for the freedom we enjoy today. That’s why we are giving a tonne of bagged ROCK SALT away FOR FREE to OAP’s fr @FlintshireCC & @Go_CheshireWest while stocks last. pic.twitter.com/zgQRxZuBuJ — Dandy’s Soil & Turf (@DandysTopsoil) December 11, 2017

All Coleg Cambria sites will be closed for full time students today. “At this stage, all sites will still be open for staff and employer courses.

All night classes tonight are now cancelled on all sites. Welsh for Adults community classes are also cancelled in the counties of Wrexham and Flintshire.

All college sites are expected to be open tomorrow but please check the website for any further updates.”

Flintshire County Council say they have suspended all waste, recycling and food collections today for safety reasons.

Households who normally have waste collected today, Monday December 11 will need to place black bins out next Monday along with the usual recycling and green food waste bin.

The council suspended bin collections over the weekend due to the weather and say they “will not be returning for any black bins waste, recycling, or food collections missed over the weekend and residents are requested to place their waste materials out on the same day next weekend.”

Household recycling centres in Connah’s Quay, Sandycroft, Flint, Buckley, Mold and Greenfield were forced to close over the weekend due to the adverse weather conditions, they remain closed this morning pending an update at 1pm.

