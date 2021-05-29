Freelancers working in Wales’ creative sectors have until Tuesday June 1 to apply for financial support

Freelancers working in Wales’ creative sectors have until 5pm on Tuesday, June 1 to able to apply for a further round of financial support.

The funding from the Cultural Recovery Fund means that freelancers already supported will receive an additional £2,500 to help them through this extended period of reduced activity.

The fund supports freelancers who work in the following sectors:

The Arts

Creative Industries

Arts and Heritage

Events

Culture and Heritage

The fund will also support freelancers who work in events that have been significantly impacted by the pandemic, including those working in weddings and corporate events, but not sport events.

All applications are considered on an individual basis and payment of the grant is at the “absolute discretion” of the Local Authority who administers the fund.

The Freelancer Fund opened for applications on 17 May 2021.

For further information, to check your eligibility and apply visit Business Wales COVID-19 support for business