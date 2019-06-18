Free tennis taster session on offer to local youngsters this Saturday

A free tennis taster session is on offer to local youngsters this Saturday.

Two sessions – morning and afternoon – are being held at Hawarden Community Tennis Club on Gladstone playing fields.

The open day is for ages 3-11 and aims to give youngsters an opportunity to have fun by learning to play tennis.

Mike Herd, Head Coach at Hawarden Community Tennis Club – an LTA accredited senior club coach, with over 10 years’ experience – and his team will be taking the sessions.

Mike’s tennis sessions are a great way to encourage physical activity for children, gain improved hand and eye coordination whilst learning a new fun sport.

The sessions are taking place on Saturday 22nd June. Morning 10.30am to 12pm and Afternoon 2pm to 3.30pm