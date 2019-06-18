News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Free tennis taster session on offer to local youngsters this Saturday

Published: Tuesday, Jun 18th, 2019
A free tennis taster session is on offer to local youngsters this Saturday.

Two sessions –  morning and afternoon – are being held at Hawarden Community Tennis Club on Gladstone playing fields.

The open day is for ages 3-11 and aims to give youngsters an opportunity to have fun by learning to play tennis.

Mike Herd, Head Coach at Hawarden Community Tennis Club – an LTA accredited senior club coach, with over 10 years’ experience – and his team will be taking the sessions.  

Mike’s tennis sessions are a great way to encourage physical activity for children, gain improved hand and eye coordination whilst learning a new fun sport. 

The sessions are taking place on Saturday 22nd June. Morning 10.30am to 12pm  and Afternoon 2pm to 3.30pm

Find out more about Hawarden Community Tennis Club here and Mike Herd here.

